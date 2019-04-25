Three Kent Place students win Princeton Prize in Race Relations

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

SUMMIT, NJ — Three of Kent Place’s Upper School students earned the 2019 Princeton Prize in Race Relations. Senior Madison Hobbs, of South Orange; senior Sofia Kwon, of West Orange; and junior Tyler Newman, of West Orange, received this honor on April 9.

“Receiving this award was an incredible honor, but what I loved most about the ceremony was hearing the stories of other teens, including my friends from Kent Place, talk about their own diversity work,” Kwon said. “I’m privileged to be a part of a community where so many girls are passionate about social justice and care about achieving justice and equity.”

According to the Princeton Prize website, the award “honors high school students who have demonstrated notable work in advancing the cause of race relations.” The prize’s mission is “to promote harmony, respect and understanding among people of different races by identifying and recognizing high school age students whose efforts have had a significant, positive effect on race relations in their schools or communities.”

“With the support of the Anti-Racism Committee of the Summit Interfaith Council, The Racial Non-Bias Facilitator Training Program I created for teens, was funded, incubated and successfully launched in the state of New Jersey,” Hobbs said. “I’m hopeful for the future because, as a result of my training program, teens now have the skills, resources, and confidence to initiate and facilitate difficult conversations about race among people with different points-of-view and experiences, in an effort to seek common ground, promote understanding and respect, and equally important, to change the world, one conversation at a time.”

The Princeton Prize honors students in 27 districts across the United States. Out of the six students from the Northern New Jersey district who received the award, three were from Kent Place.

“I believe this is a testament to the effectiveness of Kent Place as an institution that cultivates the world’s next female leaders,” Newman said. “Kent Place provides an environment where the sky is the limit. You can be interested in STEM, art, social justice and athletics and no one will bat an eye, because it’s just the nature of the types of girls we have in our community; everyone is multi-faceted. No one here puts limits on who you can be. In addition, Kent Place girls are active participants in the world around them.”

Photos Courtesy of Kent Place