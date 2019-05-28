SHU students launch newest publication

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — Benjamin Jaros, an economics major in Seton Hall University’s Stillman School of Business, recently began a student-run publication called “The Heart of the Hall.”

“The Heart of the Hall” seeks to exemplify the Catholic mission through articles that draw Seton Hall students, alumni and faculty toward the “truth and beauty of belief in the teachings of Jesus Christ and his Church.” Jaros wanted to bridge the gap between students who actively practice their faith and those who wish to explore faith further.

“One goal I had for the publication was to raise interesting questions that are pertinent to the lives of students from all backgrounds,” Jaros said. “Hopefully, they will be able to find answers to those questions through their own faith and their own formation and be led closer to God.”

Seton Hall is the first Catholic University to have a work accepted into The Augustine Collective, a network of Christian journals from college campuses around the country. Originally founded in 2010, this collection of student-run journals started with a group of nine universities and continues to grow to this day. Jaros’ “The Heart of the Hall” sits amid journals from Ivy-League institutions including Harvard, Yale, Princeton, Dartmouth and Cornell. The Augustine Collective aims to bring the intellectual riches of the Christian tradition into conversation through the diverse areas of study and narratives of the modern academy.

“I believe that this publication has the ability to reach the hearts and minds of the Seton Hall community,” said Monsignor Anthony Ziccardi, vice president for mission and ministry at the university. “‘Heart of the Hall’ bridges faith formation and scholarship in a way that demonstrates the university’s mission.”

Ziccardi played an integral part in the launch of “The Heart of the Hall.” He is currently the primary fund administrator, which allows for the continuation of the quarterly publication.

As part of his passion for the mission of this publication, a recently retired associate professor of communications, Monsignor Dennis Mahon, returned to serve as the faculty adviser. The student staff members put together issues of “The Heart of the Hall” with Mahon overseeing editing and publishing. Along with the four printed publications, Jaros and his team also publish the content on their blog.