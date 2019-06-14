CHS makes counselors available following teacher’s arrest

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — On June 14, South Orange-Maplewood School District interim Superintendent Gayle Carrick sent a letter to the community detailing what Columbia High School is doing to support students following the news that a longtime teacher has been arrested for being in possession of child pornography.

Michael A. Morrill, 55, of Union, an astronomy and physics teacher at CHS for nearly 25 years, was arrested June 13 and charged with being in possession of digital files depicting the sexual exploitation of children, acting Union County Prosecutor Jennifer Davenport announced June 13.These criminal charges are mere accusations; each defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.

The following is the letter Carrick sent out:

“We know that many of you are aware that a member of the Columbia High School staff has been charged with having inappropriate material on his home digital devices. The South Orange-Maplewood School District was notified about this on June 13. The Union County Prosecutor’s Office, as of June 14, has informed us that the investigation has found this employee’s conduct did not involve Columbia High School or Columbia High School students.

“As we continue to keep the well-being of our students and community in the forefront of our concerns, we wanted to share with you what we are doing at CHS to support our students and staff, and to offer you some resources.

“What we are doing at CHS:

We held an early morning faculty meeting to provide staff members with guidance on how to speak with and support students throughout the day.

Administrators and a social worker met with this staff member’s classes before their scheduled exams.

Students in classes scheduled to take final exams today were offered the opportunity to reschedule their exam for next week. We made counseling services available for all students and staff members.

We are providing ongoing access to school supports — including the CHS administrative team, guidance counselors, student assistance counselors, school social workers and teachers.

We are addressing individual concerns as they arise.

“We have prepared some talking points for discussing this with your children, if you decide that this is appropriate for your family.

“Thank you for your ongoing partnership.”