MGC makes green floral arrangements

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — When creating floral displays, some florists use materials that are not eco-friendly. Join the Maplewood Garden Club on Monday, Dec. 2, at 7:30 p.m. at Maplewood Memorial Library, 51 Baker St., to learn how to minimize the use of materials that pollute the environment in your own floral arrangements.

Edith Villavicencio, owner and creative director of Glamurosa Floral Design in Maplewood, will demonstrate different techniques and suggest alternate materials you can use to create beautiful floral designs while minimizing the pollution imprint on our planet. She is a certified floral designer who travels widely to enhance her skills and applies the newest techniques to her designs. Her workshop follows a short business meeting and is free and open to all. No RSVP is required.

For more information, visit www.maplewoodgardenclub.org.