Nutley to hold ‘Parade of Gratitude’ for veterans of the Afghanistan and Iraq wars

NUTLEY, NJ — The Nutley Board of Commissioners announced plans for a Nutley “Parade of Gratitude” on Friday, Sept. 17, to commemorate the conclusion of the 20-year Iraq and Afghanistan wars. All community members are invited to attend to honor, support and celebrate the servicepersons who served in these wars.

“This year marks the 20th anniversary of 9/11, the event that jumpstarted both wars,” Commissioner John Kelly said. “It is imperative that we recognize and honor those who have served this country and those who have made the ultimate sacrifice for this country, in their fight for our freedom.”

The parade will step off at 5:30 p.m. from Municipal Lot No. 1, at William Street and Franklin Avenue. The parade route will travel north on Franklin Avenue to Chestnut Street, and proceed down Chestnut Street to the Nutley Town Hall building.

All Gold Star families and veterans who have served during these wars are invited, and encouraged, to participate in the parade. Contact Daniel Jacoby of the Nutley Military and Veterans Affairs Bureau at 973-284-4951, ext. 2428, for additional information.