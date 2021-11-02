Community Psychiatric Institute provides meals to those in need

EAST ORANGE, NJ — The Community Psychiatric Institute, located at 67 Sanford St. in East Orange, is a federally funded program that provides free meals to participants. The institute has announced that it is participating in the Adult Food Program, which is designed to provide meals to participants in licensed adult day care centers. Meals are available at no separate charge to all enrolled participants in the Adult Food Program and are served without regard to race, color, national origin, disability, age or sex. The Child and Adult Care Food Program is a federal program of the Food and Nutrition Service within the U.S. Department of Agriculture.