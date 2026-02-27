Orange HS girls basketball team gears up for state sectional tournament

ORANGE, NJ — The Orange High School girls basketball team, seeded 14th, will visit No. 3 seed Millburn in the first round of the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey,.Section 2, Group 3 state tournament on Feb. 27

The winner will face either No. 6 seed North Hunterdon or No. 11 seed Fort Lee in the quarterfinals on March 2.

The Tornadoes won at Technology 42-29 on Feb. 17 in Newark. Freshman Neveah Holmes had 19 points, five steals and four rebounds; junior forward Phoenix Fraser had 13 points and six rebounds; junior forward Soukeinatou Sacko had seven points and 10 rebounds; and junior Ashley Mathurin pulled down 12 rebounds for Orange.

OHS lost at North Hunterdon 50-22 on Feb. 18 to move to 12-11 on the season. Fraser had 13 points.

