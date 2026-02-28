Sen. Kim, candidate Mejia walk in Bloomfield

BLOOMFIELD — Nearly 100 people joined U.S. Sen. Andy Kim and Analilia Mejia, Democratic nominee for the 11th Congressional District, on Saturday to protest Immigration and Customers Enforcement, engage the community, and protect residents from ICE.

The walk began at Berkeley Elementary School, where Kim, Mejia, and Executive Director of Make the Road New Jersey Nedia Morsy addressed participants convened before heading down Bloomfield Avenue in protest of ICE.

Canvassers distributed bilingual “Know Your Rights” materials in English and Spanish, along with signage and resource guides to help businesses understand their rights when interacting with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). The event concluded at The Green at Bloomfield, where more speakers addressed the crowd and emphasized solidarity, preparedness, and community empowerment.

“We don’t want ICE here,” Kim said.” We don’t want them in Roxbury. We don’t want Delaney Hall. We don’t want Elizabeth Detention facility. We don’t want people profiting off of human misery and threatening our immigrant communities.”

Analilia Mejia said, “In this moment of rising authoritarianism, when masked ICE agents terrorize our neighborhoods and target our neighbors, we have to look out for one another. Our safety depends on our solidarity. When we organize together, we are stronger than state-sanctioned violence. A rising tide lifts all boats and together, we can win. It’s time to abolish ICE and protect our communities.”

Bloomfield Mayor Jenny Mundell and State Sen. Britnee Timberlake also participated in the event.

“I want to thank Make the Road for organizing today’s peaceful and impactful event,” Mundell said. “It was inspiring to see community partners and elected officials standing united in our mission to protect human rights and uphold our democratic values. Now more than ever, we must remain steadfast in celebrating our diversity and ensuring that every neighbor feels protected and supported. Our strength lies in our unity and our unwavering commitment to the rights of all.”

