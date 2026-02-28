Columbia HS hockey standout Christian Sherman nets 100th career goal

MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE/NUTLEY, NJ — Columbia High School senior Christian Sherman scored two goals and added two assists, giving him 100 career goals, to lead the Nutley/Columbia/Bloomfield ice hockey team to a 5-4 win over River Dell/Westwood/

Emerson in the season finale on Feb. 13.

Sherman finished with 33 goals and 33 assists, both team highs, this season and finished with 100 goals and 113 assists for 213 points for his career. Nutley/Columbia/Bloomfield finished 8-14-1 this season.

About the Author Joe Ragozzino Editor View All Posts

What do you feel about this? 0% Love 0% Funny 0% Wow 0% Sad 0% Angry