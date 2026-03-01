Belleville HS star bowler Rykel McFarlane is the Belleville Post Athlete of the Month for March

BELLEVILLE, NJ — Belleville High School senior Rykel McFarlane is the undisputed queen of the bowling lanes in Essex County.

McFarlane captured the Essex County Tournament girls individual championship in January. She also helped lead the BHS girls team to the ECT girls team championship.

For her achievements, McFarlane is the Belleville Post Athlete of the Month.

BHS head coach Ryan Sheridan said it was a joy to coach her.

“My favorite highlight as a coach was watching her freshman year finish the season with an average of 103 to gradually increase yearly,” Sheridan said. “She ended her season with a 147 average. To watch any student grow and excel is a win for any coach!”

The following is a Q&A with McFarlane.

Q: What attracted you to start the sport of bowling?

A: I’ve always loved going bowling with my family but I wasn’t very good at it. During my freshman year I decided I wanted to be involved in some sports. Mr. Sheridan encouraged me to join the bowling team and I fell in love with the sport.

Q: What are some of your favorite memories during your career at Belleville High School?

A: Some of my favorite memories were when I hit 200 against Montclair last season. This was my first time hitting 200 in my life. I felt emotional. Another memory was when I got my very own bowling ball. I was very excited to use it and it even has my name on it.

Q: Do you have any pre-game rituals?

A: My pre-game ritual is to visualize how I want to play in the game and use my rosin bag.

Q: What is your favorite subject in school?

A: My favorite subject in school is English. I’ve always done well in that subject, it’s my passion.

Q: Who are your role models and why?

A: My role models are my parents because they’ve supported me throughout my career. They encourage me to persevere and try my hardest.

Q: Do you participate in any other hobbies and extracurricular activities besides bowling?

A: I play soccer and I’m part of the crocheting club.

Q: What kind of music do you like? Do you have a favorite musical artist?

A: I like to listen to R&B and K-Pop. My favorite artist is a K-Pop group named P1harmony.

Q: If you can go anywhere on vacation, where would it be?

A: If I could go anywhere on vacation, it would be Switzerland because I would like to see the beautiful scenery.

Q: Do you have any favorite TV shows?

A: My favorite tv show is “The Parkers.”

Q: What advice would you give to any person interested in bowling?

A: Be strong and believe you can do it. Stay focused on what’s ahead of you.

