Michael Joseph Stanley Sr. of Bloomfield, New Jersey, passed away peacefully after a courageous battle with cancer on February 25, 2026, at the age of 73. He was called home to Heaven, where he now rests in eternal peace in the arms of the Lord.

Michael was born in Orange, NJ as the beloved son of Joseph and Mary Stanley. He was a devoted husband to his cherished wife, Regina, and a loving father to his son, Michael Joseph Stanley Jr., his daughter, Danielle Persaud and stepsons, Kyle Klucznik and Marc Monaco. Nothing brought him more joy than being “Pop” to his cherished grandchildren, who love and adore him beyond words. He is survived by his loving siblings, Mary Ellen LeBorgne, Kathleen Sceurman, and Joseph Stanley— who will continue to carry his memory in their hearts.

Michael dedicated many years of service as a master plumber and supervisor of the Water and Sewer Department for the Township of Bloomfield. He built not only a respected career but lasting friendships. He was known for his strong work ethic and willingness to lend a helping hand.

Outside of work, Michael’s spirit truly shone. He was a loyal New York Jets fan, standing by his team through every season with unwavering dedication. He enjoyed cooking, particularly on the grill, where he shared his love through every meal. Michael also enjoyed gardening, spending time outdoors, and sharing stories full of laughter with family and friends. He had a gift for humor and a warm personality that would light up the room.

Michael leaves behind a legacy of faith, love, strength, and laughter. Though our hearts are heavy, we take comfort in knowing he is at peace in Heaven, reunited with loved ones who have gone before him. He will be deeply missed, forever loved, and remembered always.

A viewing for family and friends will be held on Monday, March 2nd at O’Boyle Funeral Home in Bloomfield, NJ from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. A celebratory Mass of his life will take place at 10:00 a.m on Tuesday, March 3rd at St. Valentine’s Church in Bloomfield, NJ.

In lieu of flowers or gifts, please consider donating to the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation (MMRF).

