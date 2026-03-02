Nutley HS boys bowling team wins state sectional tournament title
NUTLEY, NJ — The top-seeded Nutley High School boys bowling team defeated Mount Olive, Scotch Plains–Fanwood and Chatham all by 2-0 scores, to capture the championship of the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 2, Group 3 state tournament.
NHS defeated No. 8 seed Mount Olive in the quarterfinals on Feb. 12.
The following are the NHS scores: sophomore Gavin Cerniglia-Rapavi: 149; senior Patrick Markey: 158, 221 (379 series); senior Kaiden Cerniglia-Rapavi: 222, 196 (418); sophomore Benjamin Johnson: 215, 177 (392); junior Jackson Veneziano: 231, 215 (446); and freshman Jacob Capalaran: 193.
NHS defeated Scotch Plains–Fanwood in the semifinals on Feb. 18. The following are the NHS scorers: Veneziano: 268, 234 (502). Capalaran (216). Kaiden Cerniglia-Rapavi: 193, 203 (396). Markey: 155, 221 (376). Gavin Cerniglia-Rapavi: 144. Johnson: 181, 204 (385).
In the championship, Nutley defeated No. 2 seed Chatham on Feb. 21 at Lucky Strike in North Brunswick. The following are their scorers: Kaiden Cerniglia-Rapavi: 219, 223 (442); Gavin Cerniglia-Rapavi: 194, 156 (350); Markey: 155, 137 (292); Johnson: 250, 234 (484); Veneziano: 207, 212 (419).
The Raiders improved to 15-2. The Group 3 semifinals and championship were scheduled for Feb. 24 at Lucky Strike.
