Bloomfield youngster makes wrestling history

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — Ethan Guzman, a captain on the Bloomfield Suburban Wrestling team and a member of the Tri County Wrestling team, made history twice this past weekend.

On Feb. 21, Guzman competed at the Tri County Championship Tournament at West Essex High School in North Caldwell. This was the first year Bloomfield was part of this tournament. Guzman was the No. 1 seed for the 96-pound weight bracket after going 16-0 during the season. On this day, he wrestled his way to the finals where he wrestled the No. 2 seed from Hanover Park. Guzman won the bout to become the first-ever Tri County champion from Bloomfield. He was coached in the corner by Coach Sedlak and Coach Fabian.

On Feb. 22, Guzman competed at the Suburban League Championship at Livingston High School. He was the No. 1 seed in the 95-pound bracket after going 9-0 during the season. He wrestled his way to the finals and competed against the No. 2 seed from Belleville. Guzman won with a pin and became the first ever five-time Suburban County champion. He was once again coached by Coach Sedlak and Coach Fabian in his corner.

