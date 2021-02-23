Menendez, Booker announce $1.9M to provide affordable housing

NEWARK, NJ — On Feb. 19, U.S. Sens. Bob Menendez and Cory Booker announced $1,941,500 in federal funding to support NeighborWorks America organizations that preserve affordable housing, revitalize and sustain neighborhoods, and create jobs across New Jersey.

“Our communities are stronger and our state is more prosperous when New Jersey families have access to quality housing,” Menendez said. “NeighborWorks America is a proven program, and I applaud them for their commitment to empowering New Jerseyans, providing affordable housing and strengthening neighborhoods at a time when many have been impacted by the economic effects of COVID-19.”

“Each and every New Jerseyan deserves a safe, affordable place to live,” Booker said. “Expanding access to affordable housing and providing services to low-income families help make our communities safer and more prosperous. As we continue to battle the coronavirus pandemic, this federal investment will have a lasting impact on these communities for years to come.”

The following organizations received grant awards: New Jersey Community Capital in New Brunswick received $565,000; Affordable Housing Alliance Inc. in Eatontown received $356,500; Housing and Neighborhood Development Services Inc. in Orange received $350,000; St. Joseph’s Carpenter Society in Camden received $245,000; La Casa de Don Pedro Inc. in Newark received $230,000; and Housing Partnership for Morris County received $195,000.

NeighborWorks America is a public nonprofit organization, established by Congress in 1978 as the Neighborhood Reinvestment Corp. It supports and enhances a network of nearly 250 local and regional nonprofit partner NeighborWorks organizations that bring together residents, private-sector business leaders and representatives of local government to create communities of opportunity.