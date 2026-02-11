U.S. Rep. LaMonica McIver stood outside of the Department of Homeland Security’s (DHS) Washington headquarters last week to demand DHS Secretary Kristi Noem be removed from office or face impeachment.

Members of the Congressional Black Caucus, Congressional Progressive Caucus, Congressional Hispanic Caucus, Congressional Asian Pacific American Caucus, Democratic Women’s Caucus, and the New Democrat Coalition accompanied McIver and stood behind her as she stated that “Kristi Noem must go,” and spoke about the federal criminal case the government has brought against her arising from a visit she made to an ICE facility in Newark. McIver has been charged with impeding and interfering with federal officers at a Newark detention facility used by Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

“I am LaMonica McIver. And you may not know my name, but Kristi Noem sure does because the administration is trying to put me in prison for 17 years for standing up to the department she leads—for standing up to ICE,” McIver said. “Kristi, this is for you: you ought to be ashamed of yourself.

“You pretend to be tough, you stage pictures with agents, you call citizens domestic terrorists, and you gleefully terrorize our communities, because you are a coward, you are a liar, and you are a threat to the safety of our communities.”

McIver ended her remarks reiterating her calls for Noem to be removed from office. McIver is an original co-sponsor of Rep. Robin Kelly’s resolution to impeach Noem. At a press conference in January, McIver spoke directly to Noem, saying, “God will judge you.”

The DHS website does not provide a phone number for press inquiries but does refer the media to an email address. A note sent to that email address was not returned.

As the representative for New Jersey’s 10th Congressional District, McIver represents East Orange, Irvington, Orange and West Orange in Congress.

About the Author Editor Editor Editor View All Posts

What do you feel about this? 0% Love 0% Funny 0% Wow 0% Sad 0% Angry