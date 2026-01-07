It is with broken hearts that we share the passing of August D. Van Osch, age 37, who left this world on May 23, 2025. August grew up in South Orange, NJ, graduated from Seton Hall Preparatory School, and attended the University of Vermont.

August was a man of quiet strength and keen intellect . He made his home in Glen Spey, NY, surrounded by the stillness of nature and the company of the forest creatures that shared his world.

Though he lived simply, he was never far from the love of his family—his devoted parents, John Borer III and Cynthia Van Osch, his brothers, Karl, Simon, & Jack, and sister Olivia.

August faced battles that most could not see. Though his struggle ended in sorrow, his life was filled with moments of beauty, curiosity, and joy. Those who knew him remember his helpful disposition, and reverence for the natural world.

If you wish to commemorate his life, donations can be made to the National Alliance on Mental Illness

(NAMI)—nami.org/get-involved/donate-to-nami/. Just as meaningful, take a moment to be generous with grace and understanding. The world is full of unseen personal battles.

About the Author Obituaries Editor Author View All Posts

What do you feel about this? 0% Love 0% Funny 0% Wow 0% Sad 0% Angry