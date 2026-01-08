BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield High School boys and girls indoor track and field teams posted solid results at the Coach Glynn Holiday Carnival on Dec. 28 at the Ocean Breeze Track and Field Facility on Staten Island, N.Y.

On the girls’ side, junior Alana Dennis took second place in the 200-meter dash in 26.56 seconds out of 40 runners and fourth place in the 55-meter dash in 7.52. Senior Thalia Bell took third place in the shot put at 35-10.75 out of 18 throwers.

Junior Amira Nicholas placed fourth in the 200-meter dash in 26.88. Junior Delilah Tapia placed sixth in the 400-meter dash in 1:02.82 out of 50 runners.

On the boys’ side, junior Jo’elle Urdanivia won the shot put event at 47-8 out of 26 throwers and senior Jeremy Tejada took third place in both the 55-meter hurdles in 7.75 out of seven runners and 200-meter dash in 22.78 out of 52 runners. Tejada placed second out of 33 runners in the preliminaries of the 55-meter hurdles in 7.82.

The Bengals’ shot-putters enjoyed a great day at the Drew University Invite. Urdanivia took first place at 52-4 out of 13 throwers, senior Shane Fernandez was third, senior Jalen Gray was fifth and junior Mehki Wilson was sixth. On the girls side, Bell was second.

The Bengals performed well at the Garfield Field Invite Meet No. 2 on Jan. 3. Senior Lennox McPherson-Abrams tied for first in the boys high jump at 5-6; Urdanivia was second in the boys shot put at 52-2 out of 19 throwers and Bell was sixth in the girls shot put at 32-10.

About the Author Joe Ragozzino Editor

