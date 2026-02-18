Doris Maxine Johnson Breen (Mickey) beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother, passed away at the age of 97 on Thursday February 12, 2026, after a life rich in love, service, and family devotion.

She is survived by her loving husband of 74 years James Breen 99, five of her six children, 14 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren.

Born in Lockport, Illinois, Doris grew up in nearby Joliet, where her strong Midwestern roots helped shape her lifelong values of hard work, compassion, and faith. She pursued her calling in nursing and while attending nursing school at Wesley Memorial in Chicago, Illinois, met the love of her life, James L Breen. Their meeting marked the beginning of a devoted partnership and a family-centered life.

Doris and James made their home in Maplewood, New Jersey, where they raised their six

children Mike (Kathy) Breen, Nash (Lisa) Breen, Ann Harr, Laura (George)Tompkins, Barbara (Bret) Martin and Beth (Mary Repetto) Breen, where Doris dedicated herself wholeheartedly to her family. Throughout her life, she put others first. She was strong in her faith, dependable, selfless, supportive, and always volunteered her time with her church and school.

Her family was her greatest joy, and she took immense pride in each generation that followed her.

In retirement, Doris relocated to Hilton Head, South Carolina, where she spent the last 25 years of her life. There she enjoyed a peaceful chapter filled with golf, reflection, church, warmth, and

continued connection with her growing family.

Doris Maxine Breen will be remembered for her kindness, strength, and unwavering love for

those around her. Her legacy lives on through the many lives she touched and the family she cherished so deeply.

Services to be held at 11am Thursday 3/5/26 at Saint Andrews by the Sea United Methodist Church, 20 Pope Avenue.

The family requests that donations be made in Doris Breen’s honor to Volunteers in Medicine, at

https://vimclinic.org/contact/. Islandfuneralhome.com

