February 19, 2026

Author's Other Posts

Lois Jane Taylor Lois Jane Taylor

Lois Jane Taylor

February 13, 2026 35
Herbert Addison OBIT PHOTO Herbert Addison

Herbert Addison

February 12, 2026 47
Gloria Zimmerman Gloria Zimmerman

Gloria Zimmerman

February 12, 2026 38
James and Dorothy Norton James and Dorothy Norton

James and Dorothy Norton

February 4, 2026 89

Related Stories

Lois Jane Taylor
2 minutes read

Lois Jane Taylor

Obituaries Editor February 13, 2026 35
OBIT PHOTO Herbert Addison
3 minutes read

Herbert Addison

Obituaries Editor February 12, 2026 47
Gloria Zimmerman
5 minutes read

Gloria Zimmerman

Obituaries Editor February 12, 2026 38
James and Dorothy Norton
3 minutes read

James and Dorothy Norton

Obituaries Editor February 4, 2026 89
Angelina Giglio
2 minutes read

Angelina Giglio

Obituaries Editor February 2, 2026 82
Benedetto Christiano Sr.
2 minutes read

Benedetto Christiano Sr.

Obituaries Editor February 2, 2026 76

LOCAL SPORTS

Boxing coach gives inspiration to youth BOXING-EO Bashir1A 1

Boxing coach gives inspiration to youth

February 18, 2026 20
Bloomfield HS wrestling coach Smircich gains 150th career win WRESTLE-BHSvLynd596 2

Bloomfield HS wrestling coach Smircich gains 150th career win

February 11, 2026 27
Seton Hall Prep hockey team wins divisional title HOCK-SHP3 3

Seton Hall Prep hockey team wins divisional title

February 11, 2026 42
West Orange HS girls indoor track team excels at the sectional LOGO-WO 4

West Orange HS girls indoor track team excels at the sectional

February 11, 2026 48

You may have missed

Doris Maxine Johnson Breen
2 minutes read

Doris Maxine Johnson Breen

Obituaries Editor February 18, 2026 9
MAP-Inwood Place1-C
4 minutes read

Board Votes ‘No’ on 11 Inwood Place

Maryanne Christiano-Mistretta February 18, 2026 12
EC-McIver Hell-C
3 minutes read

U.S. Rep. LaMonica McIver questions director of ICE

Editor February 18, 2026 14
MAP-Strollers Season1-C
2 minutes read

Art imitates art as Strollers prepare for first show of new season

Maryanne Christiano-Mistretta February 18, 2026 8