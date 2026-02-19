Bloomfield HS boys hoops enjoys winning streak

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield High School boys basketball team defeated Newark Central, Montclair and Weequahic to extend its winning streak to four games and improve to 16-8 on the season.

The Bengals defeated Newark Central 74-45 on Feb. 10 at BHS in a Super Essex Conference crossover game.

Junior guard AJ Cruz scored 25 points; junior guard Sean Perrotta had 14 points with three three-pointers, eight rebounds and six assists; junior guard Jeremiah Gonzalez had nine points; freshman guard Asaad Majuta had six points, six rebounds, four assists and three steals; senior guard Justin Gray and senior forward Josh Villerente each had five points; and junior guard Weylin Lugo had four points and three assists for the Bengals.

Bloomfield defeated Montclair 55-44 on Feb. 12 at Montclair in a Super Essex Conference–Colonial Division game. Cruz had 25 points; Perrotta had 11 points, 10 rebounds and four assists; Gonzalez had 11 points, three rebounds and three assists; Majuta scored five points and grabbed three rebounds; and junior guard Cameron Arana added three points and five rebounds.

Majuta scored 25 points with four three-pointers and Cruz scored 23 points with two three-pointers to lead the Bengals to a 66-61 home win over Weequahic on Feb. 14 in an SEC crossover game.

Arana had six points, six rebounds and two assists; sophomore Mekhi Edwards had five points and two rebounds; Gonzalez had three points and three rebounds; Lugo netted three points; and Perrotta had eight rebounds, three assists, two steals and one point.

The Bengals will gear up for the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 1, Group 4 state tournament that begins Feb. 24.

Photos Courtesy of Jerry Simon

