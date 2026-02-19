February 19, 2026

Author's Other Posts

Glen Ridge HS girls basketball team wins three straight games G-HOOPS-GRvUniv1

Glen Ridge HS girls basketball team wins three straight games

February 18, 2026 1
Bloomfield HS boys hoops enjoys winning streak AJ Cruz. Bloomfield defeats Newark Central 74-45, Feb. 10.

Bloomfield HS boys hoops enjoys winning streak

February 18, 2026 3
Bloomfield HS wrestling coach Smircich gains 150th career win WRESTLE-BHSvLynd596

Bloomfield HS wrestling coach Smircich gains 150th career win

February 11, 2026 31
West Orange HS girls indoor track team excels at the sectional LOGO-WO

West Orange HS girls indoor track team excels at the sectional

February 11, 2026 53

Related Stories

LOGO-CHS Columbia
1 minute read

Columbia HS girls basketball team falls in Essex County Tournament quarterfinals

Joe Ragozzino February 11, 2026 40
TRACK-CHSsectional6
2 minutes read

Columbia HS indoor track and field teams excel at sectional

Joe Ragozzino February 11, 2026 46
LOGO-CHS Columbia
2 minutes read

Columbia HS boys basketball team reaches Essex County Invitational semifinals

Joe Ragozzino February 11, 2026 43
LOGO-CHS Columbia
2 minutes read

Columbia HS girls basketball team reaches Essex County Tournament quarterfinals

Joe Ragozzino February 3, 2026 89
B-HOOPS-CHSvOHS989
1 minute read

Columbia HS boys basketball team advances in Essex County Invitational

Joe Ragozzino February 3, 2026 74
LOGO-CHS Columbia
2 minutes read

Columbia HS girls basketball team continues surge

Joe Ragozzino January 28, 2026 100

LOCAL SPORTS

Glen Ridge HS girls basketball team wins three straight games G-HOOPS-GRvUniv1 1

Glen Ridge HS girls basketball team wins three straight games

February 18, 2026 1
CHS fencing teams advance to sectional semifinals LOGO-CHS Columbia 2

CHS fencing teams advance to sectional semifinals

February 18, 2026 2
Boxing coach gives inspiration to youth BOXING-EO Bashir1A 3

Boxing coach gives inspiration to youth

February 18, 2026 29
Bloomfield HS wrestling coach Smircich gains 150th career win WRESTLE-BHSvLynd596 4

Bloomfield HS wrestling coach Smircich gains 150th career win

February 11, 2026 31

You may have missed

G-HOOPS-GRvUniv1
2 minutes read

Glen Ridge HS girls basketball team wins three straight games

Joe Ragozzino February 18, 2026 1
LOGO-CHS Columbia
2 minutes read

CHS fencing teams advance to sectional semifinals

Joe Ragozzino February 18, 2026 2
AJ Cruz. Bloomfield defeats Newark Central 74-45, Feb. 10.
2 minutes read

Bloomfield HS boys hoops enjoys winning streak

Joe Ragozzino February 18, 2026 3
Doris Maxine Johnson Breen
2 minutes read

Doris Maxine Johnson Breen

Obituaries Editor February 18, 2026 16