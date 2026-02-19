CHS fencing teams advance to sectional semifinals

MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The Columbia High School boys and girls fencing teams advanced to the semifinals of their respective New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s sectional tournaments.

The third-seeded boys team defeated Newark Academy and St. Benedict’s to advance to the semifinals of the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey state sectional tournament.

The Cougars defeated No. 14 seed Newark Academy 17-10 in the first round on Feb. 11 at CHS. In saber, sophomore Emeka Onugha went 3-0, and sophomore Sander Beckerman and senior Nathaniel Eads each went 2-1. In foil, senior Gareth Krecke went 3-0 and junior Liam Wojciechowski went 2-1. In epee, senior Benji Kohol went 2-0 and freshman Ethan Lavin went 2-1.

CHS defeated No. 11 seed St. Benedict’s 18-9 in the quarterfinals on Feb. 12 at CHS.

Onugha went 3-0 and Beckerman went 2-1 in saber; Krecke went 3-0, sophomore Kai Khaw-Briot was 2-0 and Wojchiechowski was 2-1 in foil; and Kohol and freshman Henry O’Briant each went 2-1 in epee.

The Cougars, who won their 13th straight match to improve to 14-1 on the season, will visit No. 2 seed Pingry in Martinsville on Feb. 19 in the semifinals. The other semifinal pitted No. 4 seed Princeton at No. 1 seed Millburn. The final is Feb. 24.

The fifth-seeded CHS girls fencing team defeated No. 12 seed West Windsor-Plainsboro North 20-7 in the first round of the South Jersey state sectional tournament on Feb. 11 at CHS.

In saber, freshman Chloe Frazier and senior Saanvi Rohatgi each went 3–0, and Karol Agila went 2-0.

In foil, junior Lillian Clark and senior Talia Goldberg each went 3-0, and senior Samara Berg went 2-0.

In epee, sophomore Simone Swingle went 2-1.

CHS defeated fourth-seeded Montgomery 17-10 in the quarterfinals on Feb. 13 at Montgomery.

In saber, Rohatgi went 3-0 and senior Madeleine Benson was 2-1. In foil, Clark and Berg each went 3-0, and Goldberg was 2-1.

The Cougars, who won their fourth straight to improve to 13-2, will visit No. 1 seed Ridge in the semifinals on Feb. 19. The other semifinal pitted No. 3 seed Chatham at No. 2 seed Pingry. The final is Feb. 24.

About the Author Joe Ragozzino Editor View All Posts

What do you feel about this? 0% Love 0% Funny 0% Wow 0% Sad 0% Angry