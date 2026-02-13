Lois Jane Taylor, D.C., of Glen Ridge, New Jersey, passed away peacefully on February 3, 2026, at home, surrounded by her loving family. Lois was born on September 15, 1935, in Glen Ridge, where she spent much of her life and remained deeply connected to her community. Family was always at the center of her world. After high school, she married Gilbert Taylor, and together they raised six children, building a family that would grow across generations. Later in life, Lois pursued her passion for learning and service. She earned her undergraduate degree from Montclair State College and went on to receive her Doctor of Chiropractic degree from New York Chiropractic College in 1981. She opened her own chiropractic practice in Bernardsville, New Jersey, and later practiced in Montclair, where she had the special opportunity to work alongside her daughter, Lauri. Lois also earned additional certifications, including being certified as a pedorthist, and remained deeply committed to lifelong learning and professional growth. Outside of her work, Lois cherished time with her family. She loved traveling—especially to North Carolina, Bermuda, and the Jersey Shore—and found her greatest joy in being surrounded by those she loved most.

Lois was preceded in death by her first husband, Gilbert Taylor, and by two of her children, Gilbert Taylor Jr. and Steven Taylor, D.C. She is survived by her husband, Gilbert Gibbons, and her daughters Dianne Taylor Martin, Lauri Taylor, D.C., Holli Taylor McDermott, and Darcy Kallus. Her legacy lives on through her twelve beloved grandchildren: Christie Martin Bigger, Vance Martin, Steven Taylor Jr., Cori Taylor Helmer, Kaitlyn Taylor Entwistle, Kyle Taylor, Zachary Kallus, Zoe Kallus Wierenga, Audrey Kallus, Danielle Garma, Taylor McDermott Capitelli, and Patrick McDermott; as well as her nine great-grandchildren, with two more soon to be born. Lois will be remembered for her perseverance, intelligence, strength, and deep care for others. She was a devoted professional, a loving mother and grandmother, and a woman whose presence left a lasting impression on everyone who knew her. Her love and legacy will remain with us always.

Arrangements by O’Boyle Funeral Home, Bloomfield. www.oboylefuneralhome.com

