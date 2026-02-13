Bloomfield HS boys basketball team victorious

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — AJ Cruz had 22 points and fellow junior Sean Perrotta had 15 points and 16 rebounds to lead the Bengals to a 61-46 win at Irvington on Feb. 5 in a Super Essex Conference–Colonial Division game.

Junior guard Jeremiah Gonzalez had nine points, four rebounds and three assists; freshman guard Asaad Majuta had seven points; and senior guard Justin Gray had four points for the Bengals, who improved to 13-8 on the season.

In earlier action, the Bengals lost a tough 54-53 decision to Livingston on Feb. 3 at BHS in a divisional game. Cruz scored 19 points, Perrotta scored 12, Majuta had seven, Gonzalez had five, senior center Christian Collazo had four and junior guard Weylin Lugo added three.

Cruz set the program record for three-pointers in a game, when he made eight three-pointers, and finished with 35 points in the 75-42 win over West Essex in the Essex County Tournament preliminary round at BHS on Jan. 29.

