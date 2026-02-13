Neveah Holmes scores 42 points, leads Orange HS girls basketball to victory

ORANGE, NJ — Freshman Neveah Holmes scored 42 points to power the Orange High School girls basketball team to a 66-32 win at Shabazz on Feb. 5 in Newark in a Super Essex Conference–National Division game.

Holmes was 11-of-16 from the free-throw line and made five three-pointers.

Junior forward Phoenix Fraser had seven points, seven rebounds and eight assists; and senior guard Kayla McPherson had seven points for the OHS Tornadoes, who improved to 10-6 on the season.

In earlier action, Holmes scored 23 points and added five rebounds and two blocks to lead Orange to a 45-39 win over Irvington on Feb. 3. Junior forward Soukeinatou Sacko had nine points and 11 rebounds; Fraser had nine points, seven rebounds and three steals; and junior guard Angelina Borches had three rebounds and two rebounds for the Tornadoes.

Senior London Richardson had 13 points; senior Jadzai Harris Hubbard had five; and junior Bryiana li Anthony, junior Jada Dolisca Saluste and sophomore Sandy Selony each had four for the IHS Blue Knights.

Irvington lost at West Side 46-29 on Feb. 5 and lost at Cedar Grove 44-22 on Feb. 7 to move to 8-8 on the season. Harris Hubbard had 14 points against Cedar Grove.

