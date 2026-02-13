Glen Ridge HS girls basketball team falls in Essex County Tournament quarterfinals

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The fifth-seeded Glen Ridge High School girls basketball team lost to No. 4 seed University 48-27 on Feb. 7 in the quarterfinals of the Essex County Tournament in Newark.

The Ridgers moved to 11-10 on the season. University moved to 14-7.

The teams split their two Super Essex Conference–American Division games this season.

In earlier action, the Ridgers lost to West Orange 42-26 on Feb. 3 in a SEC–American Division game. Junior forward Caitlin Hood had nine points and 10 rebounds, senior forward Allison Snyder had six points and five rebounds, senior guard Annabel Koss-Defrank had four points and seven rebounds, senior guard Leila Arda added four points and junior guard Lauren Cifelli scored three points.

The Ridgers defeated North Star Academy 37-27 on Feb. 5 at GRHS in a SEC crossover game. Hood had 11 points; Snyder had nine, Koss-Defrank had five; Cifelli and senior guard Anabel Mira-McKenzie each had three; and Arda, freshman guard Carly Junger and sophomore guard Cali Conomos each added two.

