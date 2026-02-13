Columbia HS girls basketball team falls in Essex County Tournament quarterfinals

MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The eighth-seeded Columbia High School girls basketball team lost at top-seeded and undefeated Caldwell 67-43 in the quarterfinals of the Essex County Tournament on Feb. 7.

Junior JoJo Yarde had 18 points and 10 rebounds for the CHS Cougars. Junior guard Gabriella Ervin had seven points, seven assists and three rebounds; senior guard Sara Marley had five points and two rebounds; junior Myla Defreitas and sophomore Lanyah Campbell each had five points; and senior Annabelle Nelson had two points and three rebounds for the Cougars, who moved to 14-6 on the season. Caldwell moved to 18-0.

In earlier action, Yarde had 21 points, 17 rebounds, six steals and four assists to lead the Cougars to a 69-48 win over Newark Academy on Feb. 3 in Livingston in a Super Essex Conference–Liberty Division game.

Ervin had 18 points, nine assists, six rebounds and three steals; Defreitas had 11 points with three three-pointers and two steals; Marley added seven points, seven steals and two rebounds; Nelson scored four points with two assists; and Campbell and sophomore Kama Westhelle each had three points for the Cougars.

