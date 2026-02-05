BLOOMFIELD, NJ — Twenty-one former Bloomfield High School varsity basketball players took to the court on Jan. 16 for a great cause: to raise scholarship dollars for two 2026 Theodore Jasieniecki Scholarships, valued at $4,000 each.

After trailing at the half, the gray team came back and won by a point, 71-70, in the annual Theodore Jasieniecki BHS Alumni Basketball Game.

The scholarships will be awarded to a male and female BHS varsity basketball player at the June 3 awards ceremony. Many recipients and their families tell how crucial these awards are to enable their sons and daughters to pursue a college education.

There is still time to give to this worthy cause by going to the Bloomfield Educational Foundation website. The BEF is a registered 501c-3 and all donations are tax deductible.

Photo Courtesy of Ann Dassing

