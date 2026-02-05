IRVINGTON, NJ — The Irvington High School indoor track and field teams gave solid efforts at the Metropolitan Invitational on Jan. 29 at The Armory Track and Field Center in New York City.

On the boys side, sophomore Jacob Fauseun won the 800-meter run in 2 minutes, 11.10 seconds, while freshman Huggens Louissaint was third in 2:19.57 and senior Mathew Robinson was 14th in 2:21.36.

The 4×400-meter relay team took first place in 3:48.86. The runners were freshmen Berlan Jean Mary, Jayden Hamilton, Najee Sebico and Louissaint.

Sebico was fourth in the 55-meter hurdles in 10.10.

The 4×200-meter relay team was fifth in 1:33.86.

In the 200-meter dash, Jean-Mary took third place in 24.20, freshman Mayon Armwood was fourth in 24.54, senior Zion Noble was sixth in 25.34, Hamilton was eighth in 25.88 and sophomore Christopher Nottingham was 20th in 25.75.

On the girls’ side, the 4×400-meter relay team took fourth place in 5 minutes, 22.65 seconds.

In the 200-meter dash, senior Dayana Vincent was 23rd in 30.57 and junior Sendjany Florestal was 27th in 31.02.

Junior Sens-Dina Merant was 20th in the 800-meter run in 2:58.59.

Freshman Jayda Simon was 40th in the high jump at 4 feet, 4 inches.

