Glen Ridge High School boys basketball recovers from county tournament loss

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The 17th-seeded Glen Ridge High School boys basketball team recovered from its loss to Newark West Side in the Essex County Tournament, defeating Newark Global Studies in the Essex County Invitational.

The Ridgers lost at No. 16 Newark West Side 67-57 in the ECT preliminary round on Jan. 29.

Junior Ryan Law had 29 points for the Ridgers. Senior Liam Feder had eight points, senior Liam Cooney had seven, junior Jayraj Pasricha had six, senior Luke Renoff added three, and seniors Jacob Javier and Matthew McCormack each chipped in two for GRHS, which had its four-game winning streak snapped.

With the loss, the Ridgers were moved to the Essex County Invitational, defeating No. 32 seed Newark Global Studies 48-42 in the first round on Feb. 2 at GRHS.

Law scored 23 points and grabbed 10 rebounds. Feder had 15 points and eight rebounds; Javier had two points and seven rebounds; Cooney had two points, four rebounds and four assists; Renoff added two points, four rebounds and two assists; and Pasricha and senior Charles Loeb each had two rebounds.

The Ridgers, who improved to 11-6 on the season, will host No. 24 seed Weequahic in the quarterfinals on Feb. 6. The winner will face either No. 20 seed West Orange or No. 21 seed West Essex in the semifinals at the higher-seeded school on Feb. 14. The final is Feb. 21 at the higher-seeded school.

In previous action, the Ridgers defeated Science Park 55-32 on Jan. 28 in a Super Essex Conference–Independence Division game. Law had 24 points, 10 rebounds, three assists and three steals. Javier posted nine points, five rebounds and three assists. Cooney also had nine points with three rebounds. Feder had six points, three rebounds and two steals. Junior Max Pockriss had three points. Renoff had two points with four rebounds. Pasricha had two points and three rebounds.

