Seton Hall Prep basketball team is No. 1 seed in the ECT

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Essex County Tournament Committee met at Caldwell HS on Jan. 26 to seed the 79th Essex County Boys Basketball Tournament. Seton Hall Prep received the No. 1 seed.

On Jan. 31, the Pirates hosted No. 16 seed West Side and defeated the Rough Riders 90-62 at Frank J. Tracey Gymnasium to raise their record to 11-5 on the season.

The Pirates will host No. 8 seed Payne Tech in the quarterfinals on Feb. 7 at noon. The Pirates defeated the Lions 65-55 in Newark earlier this season.

In the win over West Side, the Pirates were led by sophomore Infinite Sincere-Amen Ra, who scored 19 points with three assists and three steals. Senior Alex Ante scored 17 points and pulled down eight rebounds.

Junior Avery George scored nine points with five rebounds, three assists and three steals, while freshman Bryce McCray also scored nine points, dished out 10 assists and added three steals. Junior Andrew Ahern chipped in with eight points, six rebounds, four assists and three steals.

