Seton Hall Prep basketball team is No. 1 seed in the ECT

February 5, 2026

Author's Other Posts

Seton Hall Prep bowling team rolls to Essex County title, Riley Gnecco is repeat county champ and rolls perfect 300 in another match BOWL-SHP Gnecco1

Seton Hall Prep bowling team rolls to Essex County title, Riley Gnecco is repeat county champ and rolls perfect 300 in another match

January 28, 2026 0 57
Seton Hall Prep swimming team splashes to 27th straight county title LOGO-SHP-Pirate

Seton Hall Prep swimming team splashes to 27th straight county title

January 28, 2026 0 53
Seton Hall Prep wrestling team wins Essex County Tournament title, Rocco Salerno wins fourth county crown WRESTLE-SHP ECT1

Seton Hall Prep wrestling team wins Essex County Tournament title, Rocco Salerno wins fourth county crown

January 28, 2026 0 60
Seton Hall Prep ice hockey team downs St. Augustine LOGO-SHP-Pirate

Seton Hall Prep ice hockey team downs St. Augustine

January 28, 2026 0 62

Related Stories

BOWL-SHP Gnecco1
2 minutes read

Seton Hall Prep bowling team rolls to Essex County title, Riley Gnecco is repeat county champ and rolls perfect 300 in another match

Jeff Goldberg January 28, 2026 0 57
LOGO-WO
1 minute read

West Orange HS bowler Nina Alvarez is Essex County Tournament runner-up

Joe Ragozzino January 28, 2026 0 58
LOGO-SHP-Pirate
2 minutes read

Seton Hall Prep swimming team splashes to 27th straight county title

Jeff Goldberg January 28, 2026 0 53
WO-Gaelic Football-C
4 minutes read

Gaelic football expands offerings for youth and males, females

Editor January 28, 2026 0 58
LOGO-WO
2 minutes read

West Orange HS wrestlers excel at Essex County Tournament

Joe Ragozzino January 28, 2026 0 46
TRACK-WO girls indoor
2 minutes read

West Orange HS girls indoor track team wins Essex County title

Joe Ragozzino January 30, 2026 0 57

LOCAL SPORTS

Traore’s three-point buzzer-beater lifts Orange HS boys basketball team B-HOOPS-CHSvOHS920 1

Traore’s three-point buzzer-beater lifts Orange HS boys basketball team

February 3, 2026 0 1
Bloomfield HS boys basketball team has good Essex County Tournament showing B-HOOPS-BHSvWE4 2

Bloomfield HS boys basketball team has good Essex County Tournament showing

February 4, 2026 0 4
Seton Hall Prep basketball team is No. 1 seed in the ECT B-HOOPS-SHP Gibbs 3

Seton Hall Prep basketball team is No. 1 seed in the ECT

February 3, 2026 0 9
Glen Ridge High School boys basketball recovers from county tournament loss B-HOOPS-GR pasricha2 4

Glen Ridge High School boys basketball recovers from county tournament loss

February 4, 2026 0 12

You may have missed

B-HOOPS-CHSvOHS920
1 minute read

Traore’s three-point buzzer-beater lifts Orange HS boys basketball team

Joe Ragozzino February 3, 2026 0 1
B-HOOPS-BHSvWE4
2 minutes read

Bloomfield HS boys basketball team has good Essex County Tournament showing

Joe Ragozzino February 4, 2026 0 4
B-HOOPS-SHP Gibbs
1 minute read

Seton Hall Prep basketball team is No. 1 seed in the ECT

Jeff Goldberg February 3, 2026 0 9
B-HOOPS-GR pasricha2
2 minutes read

Glen Ridge High School boys basketball recovers from county tournament loss

Joe Ragozzino February 4, 2026 0 12