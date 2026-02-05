Bloomfield HS boys basketball team has good Essex County Tournament showing

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The 12th-seeded Bloomfield High School boys basketball team went 1-1 in the Essex County Tournament.

Junior AJ Cruz scored 35 points and added five assists, four rebounds and three steals in the 75-42 home win over No. 21 seed West Essex on Jan. 29 in the ECT preliminary round. The Bengals snapped a three-game losing streak.

Junior Sean Perrotta had 13 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists for his first career triple-double. Junior Jeremiah Gonzalez notched 11 points with five assists and three rebounds. Freshman Asaad Majuta had five points, three rebounds, two assists and two steals. Senior Justin Gray had three points. Junior Weylin Lugo, senior Christian Collazo and sophomore Mekhi Edwards each added two points.

The Bengals then fell at fifth-seeded East Orange Campus 64-53 in the ECT first round on Jan. 31. Cruz scored 23 points with five three-pointers, Perrotta scored 12 points, Cameron Arana had 12 points with two three-pointers, Majuta and Gray each added three points for the Bengals, who moved to 12-7 on the season. East Orange Campus improved to 11-8.

In earlier action, Bloomfield lost to Millburn 61-56 on Jan. 27 at BHS in a Super Essex Conference–Colonial Division game. Cruz scored 32 points. Junior Cameron Arana had 11 points. Perrotta had six. Majuta and Collazo each had three points.

Photos Courtesy of Jerry Simon

