Traore’s three-point buzzer-beater lifts Orange HS boys basketball team

ORANGE, NJ — Amadou Traore hit a three-point buzzer-beater to lift the Orange High School boys basketball team to a 52-49 win over No. 11 seed Columbia 52-49 in the Essex County Tournament preliminary round on Jan. 29 at Columbia in Maplewood.

Traore, a junior, finished with 18 points with two three-pointers and six assists, junior Nathaneal Gravesande had 12 points and 11 rebounds, junior Rodney Marc had eight points with two three-pointers, Emanuel Enabulele scored 10 points and senior Fedner Mercure grabbed 17 rebounds and added two points for the 22nd-seeded Tornadoes.

Two days later, the Tornadoes lost at sixth-seeded Newark Collegiate Academy 71-63 in the ECT first round to move to 3-13 on the season.

Photos by Steve Ellmore

