WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Seton Hall Prep wrestling team won two matches last week to raise its record to 11-2 on the season.

The Pirates defeated Cedar Grove 55-12 on Jan. 28 and Livingston 64-6 on Jan. 30. With these two victories, Seton Hall Prep captured the Super Essex Conference–American Division title for the ninth time in the 17 years of the conference.

Their top wrestlers, based on records, are:

Senior 215-pound Rocco Salerno, 23-4 record.

Senior 132-pound Andre Morero, 22-7.

Junior 144-pound Tyler Yildiz, 21-6.

Senior 175-pound Brandon Papa, 20-7.

Freshman 120-pound Noah Hernandez, 19-9.

Sophomore 150-pound Michael Pocius, 17-11.

Sophomore 138-pound Maksim Marrero, 16-11.

Junior 113-pound Preston Nitche, 15-12.

