Bloomfield HS girls basketball team regroups from county loss, tops Cedar Grove

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The 22nd-seeded Bloomfield High School girls basketball team regrouped from its loss in the first round of the Essex County Tournament first round, defeating Cedar Grove in the Essex County Invitational.

The Bengals lost to No. 11 seed Montclair 48-39 in the Essex County Tournament preliminary round on Jan. 29 at Montclair.

Junior forward Inez Brewster had 12 points, eight rebounds and three steals. Sophomore Samira Lee Sing and junior guard Faith Ulan each scored eight points. Sophomore guard Isabella Bernhard had five points and four rebounds. Junior forward Quinn Bailey scored four points with three rebounds. Senior forward Audrey McLaughlin had two points with six rebounds. Junior Wynter Whitt added three rebounds.

With the loss, Bloomfield was moved to the Essex County Invitational, defeating No. 27 seed Cedar Grove 44-30 on Feb. 2 at BHS. Lee Sing had 16 points, Brewster and Ulan each scored seven, McLaughlin had six, and Bernard and Bailey each had four for the Bengals, who improved to 4-14 on the season.

The Bengals will visit MKA in the ECI quarterfinals on Feb. 7 at 10 a.m. The winner will face either No. 18 seed Newark Collegiate Academy or No. 23 Weequahic in the semifinals at the higher-seeded school on Feb. 14.

