East Orange Campus HS girls hoops has good run in Essex County Tourney

EAST ORANGE, NJ — The East Orange Campus High School girls basketball team went 1-1 in the Essex County Tournament.

Senior guard Ariana McKinnon had 23 points and five rebounds, and senior center Kerla Mathurin had eight points and 18 rebounds to lead the 17th-seeded Jaguars to a 47-45 win over No. 16 seed North Star Academy in the ECT preliminary round on Jan. 29.

Senior Khaliyah Jean-Pierre had seven points, freshman Syreeta Flood had five, and sophomore Mack Destinee and junior Makayla Barnes each had two.

The Jaguars lost to top-seeded and undefeated Caldwell 66-28 in the first round on Jan. 31 at Caldwell.

Flood had six points and McKinnon had six points with four assists. Barnes had six points, Mathurin had two points with 16 rebounds and three blocks, Destinee had five points and senior Aniyah Bethrop had three points for the Jaguars, who moved to 7-7. Caldwell improved to 16-0.

