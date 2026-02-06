West Orange HS girls basketball team wins to begin Essex County title repeat bid

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The second-seeded and defending champion West Orange High School girls basketball team defeated No. 15 seed Livingston 70-24 in the first round of the Essex County Tournament on Jan. 31 at WOHS.

Junior guard Rhyan Watt had 18 points, six rebounds, five assists and three steals; senior guard London Caldwell had 16 points, 10 assists and two steals; sophomore guard Taraji Muhammad had eight points, three rebounds and three steals; and junior guard Elianna Dennis had six points for the Mountaineers.

Junior guard Kennedy Curry had five points, five rebounds, three steals and two steals; senior guard Jasmine Prime had five points; senior guard Jordyn Batts had four points; and senior guard Tyonnah Barnes had six points, three rebounds and two steals for WOHS.

The Mountaineers will host No. 7 seed West Essex in the quarterfinals on Feb. 7. The semifinals and final will be hosted by WOHS on Feb. 14 and Feb. 21.

The top seed is Caldwell, which improved to 16-0 after defeating 17th-seeded East Orange Campus in the ECT first round on Jan. 31.

WOHS defeated Plainfield 61-52 in the Super Bowl Showcase at Morris Catholic in Denville on Feb. 1 to improve to 17-3 on the season. Watt scored 23 points with seven rebounds, six assists and four steals; Caldwell had 21 points, seven rebounds, five assists and four steals; Muhammad had 10 points, 10 rebounds and three steals; and Batts added five points, six rebounds and two assists.

In earlier action, Watt had 22 points, 14 rebounds, 10 steals and six assists in the 61-14 home win over Linden on Jan. 27 in a non-conference game.

Caldwell had 15 points and three steals. Taraji Muhammad had six points and three rebounds. Barnes had seven points, five rebounds and two steals. Dennis and Batts each had four points. Curry added three points and grabbed five rebounds.

