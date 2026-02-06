Columbia HS boys basketball team advances in Essex County Invitational

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The 11th-seeded Columbia High School boys basketball team regrouped from its heartbreaking loss to Orange in the Essex County Tournament, defeating Newark Lab in the Essex County Invitational.

The Cougars lost to No. 22 seed Orange 52-49 in the ECT preliminary round on Jan. 29 at CHS. Orange’s Amando Traore hit a three-pointer at the buzzer to win the game.

Senior Jayvon Rogers had 20 points, six rebounds and three assists; and junior Nate Kirby had 13 points, six assists, five rebounds and two blocks for the Cougars. Juniors Matt Synsmir and Zach Alexander each had eight points and three rebounds, and junior Liam Ayers added three rebounds, three assists and four steals for Columbia.

With the loss, Columbia was moved to the Essex County Invitational, defeating No. 38 seed Newark Lab 55-41 on Feb. 2 at CHS to improve to 13-6 on the season.

The Cougars will host No. 30 seed University, of Newark, in the quarterfinals on Feb. 6. The winner will face either No. 18 seed North Star Academy or No. 23 seed Newark Academy in the semifinals on Feb. 14 at the higher-seeded school. The final is Feb. 21 at the higher-seeded school.

Photos by Steve Ellmore

