Glen Ridge HS girls basketball team victorious in ECT opener

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The fifth-seeded Glen Ridge High School girls basketball team defeated No. 12 seed Newark Academy 45-32 in the first round of the Essex County Tournament on Jan. 31 at GRHS.

Senior Allison Snyder scored 14 points to lead the Ridgers. Senior Annabel Koss-Defrank scored 10 points, Junior Caitlin Hood had eight points, senior Anabel Mira-McKenzie had five, and junior Lauren Cifelli and junior Grace Kennedy each had three for the Ridgers, who improved to 10-8 on the season. Newark Academy moved to 11-6.

Glen Ridge will visit No. 4 seed University in the ECT quarterfinals on Feb. 7 in Newark at 3 p.m. Glen Ridge and University split their two Super Essex Conference—American Division games this season. The Ridgers won the first meeting 52-37 on Dec. 16 at GRHS in the second game of the season. University won the second meeting 45-34 on Jan. 22 at University.

Last season, the Ridgers defeated University in the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association North Jersey, Section 2, Group 1 state tournament championship game. It marked the Ridgers’ first state sectional title in program history.

In earlier action, the Ridgers lost to undefeated Caldwell 45-30 on Jan. 27 in a Super Essex Conference–American Division game at GRHS.

Hood had eight points and 11 rebounds for the Ridgers. Koss-Defrank had seven points and four rebounds. Snyder had 11 blocks and added six points, seven rebounds, four assists and two steals. Mira-McKenzie had four points and two rebounds. Cifelli had three points, five rebounds, two assists and two steals. Senior Leila Arda added two points and three rebounds.

Photos Courtesy of Chris Troyano

