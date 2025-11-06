Bloomfield HS girls volleyball team wins in first round of state sectional tournament

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The fourth-seeded Bloomfield High School girls volleyball team defeated No. 13 seed North Bergen 25-19, 25-14, 25-18, in the first round of the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 1, Group 4 state tournament on Monday, Nov. 3, at BHS.

Junior River Estrada had 13 kills and six digs, sophomore Chideha Osondu had 12 kills and nine digs, junior Grace Belmonte had 23 assists and junior Dayvin Bixel-Burman had eight digs and two assists to lead the Bengals, who improved to 17-7 on the season.

Freshman Mackenzie Bixel-Burman had four assists, senior Katherine Brown had two blocks, and sophomore Naomi Santana and senior Olanma Kalu each had three kills for BHS.

The Bengals were scheduled to host fifth-seeded Memorial (West New York) in the quarterfinals on Wednesday, Nov. 6, after press time.

If the Bengals won, they will face the winner of top-seeded Livingston and No. 8 seed West Orange in the semifinals on Friday, Nov. 7.

The final is Tuesday, Nov. 11.

Photos Courtesy of Jerry Simon

Bloomfield vs. North Bergen (Nov. 3)

