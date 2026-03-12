Bloomfield HS girls wrestlers advance to state championships in Atlantic City

March 12, 2026

Author's Other Posts

Irvington HS indoor track star Trocard excels at Eastern, Meet of Champs TRACK-IHS Trocard

Irvington HS indoor track star Trocard excels at Eastern, Meet of Champs

March 11, 2026 3
West Orange HS girls basketball team wins repeat state sectional title G-HOOPS-WOsection1

West Orange HS girls basketball team wins repeat state sectional title

March 11, 2026 5
West Orange HS girls wrestlers advance to state championships in Atlantic City LOGO-WO

West Orange HS girls wrestlers advance to state championships in Atlantic City

March 11, 2026 4
East Orange Campus HS boys basketball team captures state sectional championship B-HOOPS-EO team1

East Orange Campus HS boys basketball team captures state sectional championship

March 11, 2026 35

Related Stories

G-HOOPS-BHSvLIV12
1 minute read

Bloomfield HS girls basketball teams ends season

Joe Ragozzino March 4, 2026 41
TRACK-BHS Urdanivia
2 minutes read

Bloomfield HS standout thrower Jo’elle Urdaniva excels at Group 4 state championships

Joe Ragozzino March 4, 2026 48
WRESTLE-BHS Quamina
1 minute read

Saharia Quamina leads Bloomfield HS girls wrestlers at the district

Joe Ragozzino March 4, 2026 55
WRESTLE-BHSvLynd504
2 minutes read

Bloomfield HS boys wrestlers impress at district tournament

Joe Ragozzino March 4, 2026 46
WRESTLE-BLM Guzman2
1 minute read

Bloomfield youngster makes wrestling history

Editor February 25, 2026 82
Asaad Majuta. Bloomfield defeats Manchester 68-30, Feb. 17.
2 minutes read

Bloomfield HS boys basketball team rolls into the postseason

Joe Ragozzino February 25, 2026 85

LOCAL SPORTS

Seton Hall Prep hoops makes great comeback, but falls short in North, Non-Public ‘A’ final, finishes with another 20-win season B-HOOPS-SHP 1

Seton Hall Prep hoops makes great comeback, but falls short in North, Non-Public ‘A’ final, finishes with another 20-win season

March 11, 2026 1
Irvington HS indoor track star Trocard excels at Eastern, Meet of Champs TRACK-IHS Trocard 2

Irvington HS indoor track star Trocard excels at Eastern, Meet of Champs

March 11, 2026 3
Bloomfield HS girls wrestlers advance to state championships in Atlantic City WRESTlE-BHSgirsVernon464 3

Bloomfield HS girls wrestlers advance to state championships in Atlantic City

March 11, 2026 5
West Orange HS girls basketball team wins repeat state sectional title G-HOOPS-WOsection1 4

West Orange HS girls basketball team wins repeat state sectional title

March 11, 2026 5

You may have missed

B-HOOPS-SHP
3 minutes read

Seton Hall Prep hoops makes great comeback, but falls short in North, Non-Public ‘A’ final, finishes with another 20-win season

Jeff Goldberg March 11, 2026 1
MAP-Crossing Guards2-C
3 minutes read

Everyday heroes are honored at JESPY appreciation breakfast

Maryanne Christiano-Mistretta March 11, 2026 1
TRACK-IHS Trocard
1 minute read

Irvington HS indoor track star Trocard excels at Eastern, Meet of Champs

Joe Ragozzino March 11, 2026 3
WRESTlE-BHSgirsVernon464
2 minutes read

Bloomfield HS girls wrestlers advance to state championships in Atlantic City

Joe Ragozzino March 11, 2026 5