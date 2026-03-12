Bloomfield HS girls wrestlers advance to state championships in Atlantic City

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — Bloomfield High School senior Saharia Quamina won the 235-pound title at the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s Region 2 girls wrestling tournament at Union High School on March 8.

Quamina won the region title for the second straight year and qualified for the NJSIAA’s state championships for the fourth straight season.

Quamina last season finished second in the 235-pound class at the state championships.

At this year’s region tournament, Quamina won all three matches. She pinned Arabia Walker (Linden) in 18 seconds in the quarterfinals and won by technical fall over Jaelyn Villalongo (Carteret) 17-1 in 5:08.

In the final, Quamina pinned Amaree Walker (North Plainfield) in 1:10 to remain undefeated on the season at 35-0.

Earlier this season, Quamina won her 100th career match.

Freshman Adrienne Rodriguez and junior Lesly Sanchez were the other BHS wrestlers in the region tournament. Rodriguez took third place at 107 pounds and Sanchez took fourth place at 185, joining Quamina at the state championships.

Sanchez qualified for the state championships for the second straight season.

Rodriguez won by technical fall over Jia Battles-Cobb (Pingry) 15-0 in 2:40 in the first round. In the quarterfinal, she pinned Angelina Mejia (Elizabeth) in 3:57. Rodriguez lost by pin in the semifinals to Gabriella Conte (Hanover Park) in 49 seconds.

Rodriguez regrouped and won in overtime over Sarah Ronkiewicz (Voorhees–Glen Garnder) 16-13 in the consolation semifinals.

In the third-place match, Rodriguez pinned Mejia 3:12 to improve to 38-6 on the season.

Sanchez pinned Alvarado-Martinez (Middlesex) in 1:49 in the first round. She decisioned Gyssell Andrade (Morristown) 4-3 in the quarterfinals. After losing by pin to Emmy Rea Hotz (Delaware Valley) in 2:53 in the semifinals, Sanchez pinned Bella Luna (Scotch Plains–Fandwood) in 1:57 in the consolation semifinals.

In the third-place bout, Sanchez dropped a 5-4 decision to Andrade to move to 34-8 on the season.

The state championships, which consist of the top four finishers in each weight class from the four region tournaments, will take place at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, March 12-14, along with the boys state championships.

