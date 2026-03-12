Irvington HS indoor track star Trocard excels at Eastern, Meet of Champs

IRVINGTON, NJ — Irvington High School senior Sharifa Trocard enjoyed fine performances at the Eastern States Championships and at the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s state Meet of Champions.

At the Eastern States Championships at The Armory Center in New York City on March 3, Trocard finished second out of 24 runners in the girls 400-meter finals in 55.74 seconds. West Orange junior Rhia Randolph was first in 55.29.

At the state Meet of Champions, Trocard was 10th out of 21 runners in the 400-meter finals in 56.52.

On the boys’ side, sophomore O’Neil Henderson and the 4×400-meter relay team also competed for IHS at the state Meet of Champions.

Henderson was 12th out of 20 competitors in the triple jump finals with a jump of 43 feet, 7.75 inches.

The 4×400-meter relay team was 21st out of 26 schools in 3 minutes, 29.25 seconds.

About the Author Joe Ragozzino Editor View All Posts

What do you feel about this? 0% Love 0% Funny 0% Wow 0% Sad 0% Angry