March 12, 2026

1 minute read

Irvington HS boys basketball star Jayden Bermudez scores his 1,000th point in the finale

Joe Ragozzino March 4, 2026 42
2 minutes read

Irvington HS boys and girls wrestlers enjoy district tourney success

Joe Ragozzino March 4, 2026 52
2 minutes read

Irvington HS Athletic Hall of Fame unveils induction classes for 2025 and 2026

Joe Ragozzino March 5, 2026 80
9 minutes read

Legendary soccer goalkeeper Tim Howard and Montclair Cobras Football President Wil Young to be honored at 2026 Mercier Sportsmen Dinner

Steve Tober February 20, 2026 149
1 minute read

Video: Irvington track standout Sharifa Trocard wins 400-meter race at sectionals

Joe Ragozzino February 12, 2026 104
1 minute read

Irvington HS girls indoor track standout Sharifa Trocard is a double-winner at sectional meet

Joe Ragozzino February 12, 2026 158

3 minutes read

Seton Hall Prep hoops makes great comeback, but falls short in North, Non-Public ‘A’ final, finishes with another 20-win season

Jeff Goldberg March 11, 2026 1
3 minutes read

Everyday heroes are honored at JESPY appreciation breakfast

Maryanne Christiano-Mistretta March 11, 2026 1
1 minute read

Irvington HS indoor track star Trocard excels at Eastern, Meet of Champs

Joe Ragozzino March 11, 2026 4
2 minutes read

Bloomfield HS girls wrestlers advance to state championships in Atlantic City

Joe Ragozzino March 11, 2026 5