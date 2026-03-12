Everyday heroes are honored at JESPY appreciation breakfast

JESPY recently held a Crossing Guard Appreciation Breakfast at their Judi House in South Orange.

The event was a collaboration of Walk Bike Ride South Orange, the Maplewood Police Department, and the South Orange Police Department. It was the third annual appreciation breakfast to honor crossing guards in Maplewood and South Orange.

Tara Robert, JESPY community relations and outreach supervisor, hosted the program. Robert is also on the Walk Bike Ride Committee.

“It gets better every year,” she said. “It’s important to recognize the guards and we’re very grateful. It’s important for us, who get so much, to give back. To our honored guests, this event is for you.”

Maplewood Police Chief Albert Sally talked about the importance of crossing guards.

“Showing up on time, staying extended times,” Sally said. “They do an excellent job. They have such a relationship with the community.”

South Orange Trustee Olivia Lewis-Chang and Julia Flath of the Walk Bike Ride Committee both thanked the crossing guards for their hard work.

“I’m not just an official, but also a mom,” Deputy Mayor of Maplewood, Malia Herman said. “I see you guys everywhere. All of you are everyday heroes in our community”

South Orange and Maplewood Board of Education President William Meyer said crossing guards are the district’s front line workers.

“We have a lot of kids who walk to school. You ensure their safety,” Meyer said. “Parents can trust they can get their kids to school safely. You are the friendly face kids see on their way to school. You are the ambassadors of the morning and the afternoon.”

South Orange Police Sgt. Jose Albino also talked about how important the crossing guards are.

“You guys are more important than you think,” Albino said. “You don’t get the recognition often that you should. You guys are such an essential part of South Orange and Maplewood, and you should feel that. This is an opportunity for us to intermingle and get to know you on another level. At the end of the day, you’re not just crossing guards, you’re someone the kids may look up to. You do it with a smile on your face and not everybody can do that.”

Robert returned to the podium to close the event.

“I’m touched by the humanity and humility and joy in the same room,” Robert said.

Dr. Ahadi Bugg-Levine, president of the board of trustees for JESPY House, said she had been a crossing guard herself.

“Those cars are fast,” she said. “You step in front of those cars and say, ‘Stop, slow down, pay attention’ and keep us safe. Yesterday with that horrible weather, you were there keeping us safe.”

Cindy Wolf of South Orange has been a crossing guard in town for a year.

“It’s nice to be out in cold weather,” she said. “People are so friendly. Children are so kind. It’s nice to be part of the community.”

Thomas Gamatko of Union worked as a crossing guard in Maplewood for 13 years.

“I love it,” he said. “The kids give you a nice, warm feeling. I got a couple of letters, ‘We love you.’ I’m single, living alone…It gets me out of the house.”

Willie Soon of West Orange worked as a crossing guard in Maplewood for 10 years.

“I love the kids,” she said. “That’s it.”

