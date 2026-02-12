Glen Ridge HS boys basketball team continues to soar

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Glen Ridge High School boys basketball team defeated West Orange, Weequahic and Nutley to extend its winning streak to four games and improve to 14-6 on the season.

Junior Ryan Law had 25 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Ridgers to a 40-38 home win over West Orange on Feb. 3 in a Super Essex Conference–Independence Division game.

Senior Jacob Javier had seven points, six rebounds and six assists; senior Liam Feder had six points, seven rebounds and two assists, and junior Jayraj Pasricha had two points for the Ridgers. Seniors Liam Cooney and Matthew McCormack each had three rebounds.

Law scored 23 points and added 15 rebounds, four blocks, four steals and three assists to pace the 17th-seeded Ridgers to a 68-44 home win over No. 24 seed Weequahic on Feb. 5 in quarterfinals of the Essex County Invitational Tournament. Javier had 10 points, senior Luke Renoff had seven, Pasricha had four and senior Charles Loeb added two.

The Ridgers will host No. 20 West Orange in the semifinals on Feb. 14. Glen Ridge defeated West Orange in both divisional games this season. The other semifinal pits No. 23 Newark Academy at No. 11 Columbia. The final is Feb. 21 at the higher-seeded school.

The Ridgers defeated Nutley 62-35 on Feb. 6 at GRHS in a SEC crossover game. Law scored 18 points, including his 1,000th career point. He now has 1,009 points. Law also added 10 rebounds.

Feder had 12 points and 10 rebounds, Renoff had 11 points, Javier and Pasricha each had eight points, freshman Jack Trevenen had three points and sophomore Chris Kirk added two points for the Ridgers, who improved to 14-6 on the season.

Glen Ridge defeated No. 32 seed Newark Global Studies 48-42 in the first round of the ECIT on Feb. 2 at GRHS. The Ridgers were moved to the ECIT after losing at No. 16 seed Newark West Side 67-57 in the preliminary round of the Essex County Tournament on Jan. 29.

Photos Courtesy of Chris Troyano

Glen Ridge vs. Newark Global Studies

