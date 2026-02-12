February 12, 2026

Author's Other Posts

Glen Ridge HS boys basketball team continues to soar B-HOOPS-GRvGS Law2

Glen Ridge HS boys basketball team continues to soar

February 11, 2026 0 2
Columbia HS boys basketball team reaches Essex County Invitational semifinals LOGO-CHS Columbia

Columbia HS boys basketball team reaches Essex County Invitational semifinals

February 11, 2026 0 3
West Orange HS girls basketball team reaches Essex County Tournament semifinals G-HOOPS-WO team

West Orange HS girls basketball team reaches Essex County Tournament semifinals

February 11, 2026 0 4
Irvington HS girls indoor track standout Sharifa Trocard is a double-winner at sectional meet TRACK-IHS sectional1WEB

Irvington HS girls indoor track standout Sharifa Trocard is a double-winner at sectional meet

February 11, 2026 0 28

Related Stories

LOGO-BHS-Bengals
1 minute read

Bloomfield HS wrestling team wins Gray Cup

Editor February 5, 2026 0 63
LOGO-BHS-Bengals
1 minute read

Bloomfield HS girls basketball team regroups from county loss, tops Cedar Grove

Joe Ragozzino February 4, 2026 0 48
B-HOOPS-BHSvWE4
2 minutes read

Bloomfield HS boys basketball team has good Essex County Tournament showing

Joe Ragozzino February 4, 2026 0 54
B-HOOPS-BHS Alumni Game
1 minute read

Bloomfield HS basketball alumni compete, raise money for Theodore Jasieniecki Scholarships

Editor February 5, 2026 0 73
G-HOOPS-BHSvEO2
2 minutes read

Bloomfield HS girls basketball team defeats Cedar Grove, boys basketball team seeks to regroup

Joe Ragozzino January 28, 2026 0 93
LOGO-BHS-Bengals
2 minutes read

Bloomfield HS girls wrestling team wins Essex County Tournament title

Joe Ragozzino January 28, 2026 0 69

LOCAL SPORTS

Glen Ridge HS boys basketball team continues to soar B-HOOPS-GRvGS Law2 1

Glen Ridge HS boys basketball team continues to soar

February 11, 2026 0 2
Bloomfield HS indoor track and field athletes excel at sectional TRACK-BHS sectional1 2

Bloomfield HS indoor track and field athletes excel at sectional

February 11, 2026 0 3
Columbia HS boys basketball team reaches Essex County Invitational semifinals LOGO-CHS Columbia 3

Columbia HS boys basketball team reaches Essex County Invitational semifinals

February 11, 2026 0 3
West Orange HS girls basketball team reaches Essex County Tournament semifinals G-HOOPS-WO team 4

West Orange HS girls basketball team reaches Essex County Tournament semifinals

February 11, 2026 0 4

You may have missed

OBIT-PHOTO-Gloria-Zimmerman-285x387.jpg
5 minutes read

Gloria Zimmerman

Obituaries Editor February 12, 2026 0 1
B-HOOPS-GRvGS Law2
2 minutes read

Glen Ridge HS boys basketball team continues to soar

Joe Ragozzino February 11, 2026 0 2
TRACK-BHS sectional1
1 minute read

Bloomfield HS indoor track and field athletes excel at sectional

Joe Ragozzino February 11, 2026 0 3
LOGO-CHS Columbia
2 minutes read

Columbia HS boys basketball team reaches Essex County Invitational semifinals

Joe Ragozzino February 11, 2026 0 3