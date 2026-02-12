Bloomfield HS indoor track and field athletes excel at sectional

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield High School boys indoor track and field team enjoyed a solid showing at the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 1, Group 4 state championships at The Bubble in Toms River.

The Bengals finished third overall in the team standings with 28 points.

The following are their highlights:

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Senior Jeremy Tejada took first place in the 55-meter hurdles in 7.62 seconds and junior Michael Mickens took sixth place in 8.15 out of eight runners. In the 55-meter hurdles prelims, Tejada was first in 7.86 out of 30 runners and Mickens was eighth in 8.39.

Junior Jo’elle Urdanivia took first place in the shot put at 52 feet, 10.25 seconds out of 40 throwers; and senior Shane Fernandez took sixth place at 44-5.

Tejada took third place in the 400-meter dash in 51.29 out of 46 runners.

The 4×400-meter relay team took third place in 20 minutes.

For the BHS girls, senior Emily Brodowski won the pole vault at 9-6 out of eight competitors; senior Thalia Bell was third in the shot put at 37-4.25 out of 38 runners; and junior Delilah Tapia was fourth in the 400-meter dash in 1:02.34 out of 43 runners.

Photos Courtesy of Bloomfield High School Track and Field

About the Author Joe Ragozzino Editor View All Posts

What do you feel about this? 0% Love 0% Funny 0% Wow 0% Sad 0% Angry