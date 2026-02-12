Columbia HS boys basketball team reaches Essex County Invitational semifinals

MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The Columbia High School boys basketball team defeated University, of Newark, 61-24 on Feb. 6 at CHS to advance to the semifinals of the Essex County Invitational Tournament.

Senior guard Jayvon Rogers had 18 points, five rebounds, four assists and three steals; junior guard Matthew Synsmir had 15 points and two rebounds; and junior Leo Kraft had seven points to lead the CHS Cougars.

Junior guard Zach Alexander had six points, two assists and two steals; junior guard Liam Ayers had three points, 11 rebounds, six assists and five steals; and senior center Carlo Magyartis had four points and three rebounds for Columbia.

The Cougars will host Newark Academy in the semifinals on Feb. 14. The other semifinal pits West Orange at Glen Ridge. The final is Feb. 21 at the higher-seeded school.

The Cougars lost at Piscataway 59-51 on Feb. 7 at CHS to move to a 14-8 record. Rogers had 17 points, 11 rebounds and two assists; Synsmir had 14 points and four rebounds; Alexander scored eight points with five assists and two rebounds; Ayers notched six points, seven rebounds and four assists and Kraft had six points, two rebounds and two assists. Senior guard Logan Sackett added two rebounds for the Cougars.

Piscataway moved to 17-6.

Joe Ragozzino Editor

