Glen Ridge HS girls basketball team wins three straight games

February 19, 2026

Bloomfield HS girls basketball team has good run in the Essex County Invitational Jasmine Caylor. Bloomfield vs. North Star, Feb. 12, North Star won 41-31.

Bloomfield HS girls basketball team has good run in the Essex County Invitational

February 18, 2026 1
CHS fencing teams advance to sectional semifinals

CHS fencing teams advance to sectional semifinals

February 18, 2026 2
Bloomfield HS boys hoops enjoys winning streak AJ Cruz. Bloomfield defeats Newark Central 74-45, Feb. 10.

Bloomfield HS boys hoops enjoys winning streak

February 18, 2026 4
Bloomfield HS wrestling coach Smircich gains 150th career win

Bloomfield HS wrestling coach Smircich gains 150th career win

February 11, 2026 32

LOGO-Glen-Ridge
1 minute read

Glen Ridge HS girls basketball team falls in Essex County Tournament quarterfinals

Joe Ragozzino February 11, 2026 42
B-HOOPS-GRvGS Law2
2 minutes read

Glen Ridge HS boys basketball team continues to soar

Joe Ragozzino February 11, 2026 47
G-HOOPS-GRvNA2WEB
2 minutes read

Glen Ridge HS girls basketball team victorious in ECT opener

Joe Ragozzino February 6, 2026 87
B-HOOPS-GR pasricha2WEB
2 minutes read

Glen Ridge High School boys basketball recovers from county tournament loss

Joe Ragozzino February 6, 2026 91
LOGO-Glen-Ridge
2 minutes read

Glen Ridge HS boys basketball team continues surge

Joe Ragozzino January 28, 2026 113
G-HOOPS-GR vs University 7154
2 minutes read

Glen Ridge HS girls basketball team notches victories during the week

Joe Ragozzino January 28, 2026 114

