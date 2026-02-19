Glen Ridge HS girls basketball team wins three straight games

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Glen Ridge High School girls basketball team won three straight games last week.

Junior Caitlin Hood had 16 points and 12 rebounds in the 52-39 home win over Mount St. Dominic on Feb. 10 in a Super Essex Conference–American Division game.

Senior Allison Snyder had 14 points, 15 rebounds, six assists and four blocks; senior Annabel Koss-Defrank had 10 points, seven rebounds, three steals and two assists; junior Lauren Cifelli had seven points, five rebounds and two assists; senior Anabel Mira-McKenzie added three points; senior Leila Arda pulled down seven rebounds and senior Alexa Magalnick added two points.

Hood scored 15 points and Snyder scored 11 in the 45-37 divisional win at West Essex on Feb. 12 in North Caldwell.

Koss-Defrank had eight points, Arda and Cifelli each had four, and freshman Carly Junger added three.

Snyder scored 16 points and Hood had 10 points to lead the Ridgers to a 38-35 win at Verona on Feb. 14 in an SEC crossover game. Koss-Defrank had six points, Junger had five and Cifelli added one. The Ridgers improved to 14-11 on the season.

In earlier action, Koss-Defrank had 13 points and Snyder had six points in the 35-25 loss at Glen Rock on Feb. 9 in an independent game. Hood had four points and Cifelli added two points.

The Ridgers, under first-year head coach Grace Cannon, will look to defend their New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 2, Group 1 state tournament title. The tournament begins Feb. 25.

Photos Courtesy of Doug Snyder

