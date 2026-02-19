February 19, 2026

Glen Ridge HS girls basketball team wins three straight games G-HOOPS-GRvUniv1

Glen Ridge HS girls basketball team wins three straight games

February 18, 2026 1
CHS fencing teams advance to sectional semifinals LOGO-CHS Columbia

CHS fencing teams advance to sectional semifinals

February 18, 2026 2
Bloomfield HS boys hoops enjoys winning streak AJ Cruz. Bloomfield defeats Newark Central 74-45, Feb. 10.

Bloomfield HS boys hoops enjoys winning streak

February 18, 2026 4
Bloomfield HS wrestling coach Smircich gains 150th career win WRESTLE-BHSvLynd596

Bloomfield HS wrestling coach Smircich gains 150th career win

February 11, 2026 32

Bloomfield HS girls basketball team has good run in the Essex County Invitational Jasmine Caylor. Bloomfield vs. North Star, Feb. 12, North Star won 41-31. 1

Bloomfield HS girls basketball team has good run in the Essex County Invitational

February 18, 2026 1
Glen Ridge HS girls basketball team wins three straight games G-HOOPS-GRvUniv1 2

Glen Ridge HS girls basketball team wins three straight games

February 18, 2026 1
CHS fencing teams advance to sectional semifinals LOGO-CHS Columbia 3

CHS fencing teams advance to sectional semifinals

February 18, 2026 2
Boxing coach gives inspiration to youth BOXING-EO Bashir1A 4

Boxing coach gives inspiration to youth

February 18, 2026 32

