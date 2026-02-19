Bloomfield HS girls basketball team has good run in the Essex County Invitational

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield High School girls basketball team enjoyed a good run in the Essex County Invitational Tournament.

The No. 22 seed Bengals lost at No. 18 seed Newark Collegiate Academy 60-38 in the semifinals on Feb. 14. The Bengals moved to 6-17 on the season. NCA improved to 15-7.

After losing at No. 11 seed Montclair 48-39 in the preliminary round of the Essex County Tournament on Jan. 29, the Bengals were moved to the Essex County Invitational Tournament, beating No. 27 seed Cedar Grove 44-30 in the first round on Feb. 2 at home and upsetting No. 19 seed Montclair Kimberley Academy 44-40 on Feb. 7 at MKA in the quarterfinals.

In earlier action, Bloomfield lost to North Star Academy 41-31 on Feb. 12 at BHS in a Super Essex Conference–Colonial Division game.

Senior Audrey McLaughlin had 10 points, junior Inez Brewster had eight, junior Quinn Bailey had six, sophomore Jasmine Caylor had four, junior Wynter Whitt added two and sophomore Isabella Bernhard added a free throw. The loss ended the Bengals’ two-game winning streak.

Photos Courtesy of Jerry Simon

