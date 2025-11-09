Photos: Glen Ridge HS cross-country runners compete at sectionals

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

The Glen Ridge High School boys and girls cross-country teams are shown competing in the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 2, Group 1 Championships at Greystone–Central Park in Morris Plains on Saturday, Nov. 1.

Ryan Bressler led the boys team in 19 minutes, 14.62 seconds in 32nd place out of 106 finishers; Lucas Kelsey ran 19:44.58 in 47th place. Wyatt Palm finished in 57th place with a 20.13.22 time.

On the girls’ side, Adelaide Fuller led Glen Ridge with a time of 22:19.44 in 23rd place of 92 finishers. Caroline Ward placed 44th in 24:01.13. Reni Nahabedian was 52nd in the girls’ race in 24:51.03.

The GRHS cross-country season concluded after this meet.

Photos Courtesy of Chris Troyano

