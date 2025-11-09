Seton Hall Prep cross-country runners impress at NJISAA Prep State Championships

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Seton Hall Prep cross-country team had two meets this past week. On Wednesday, Oct. 29, the Pirates traveled to Blair Academy in Blairstown to participate in the NJISAA Prep State Championships. In the “A” division, the Pirates finished in second place. Their top finishers were junior Charlie Grube, fifth place in 17 minutes, 09 seconds; senior Tommy Basinger, ninth place in 17:23; sophomore Ben LePond, 17:46; junior Eamon McConnon, 18:06; and senior Nicholas Cirelli,18:20.

On Saturday, Nov. 1, the Pirates participated in the NJCTC cross-country meet held at Greystone–Central Park in Morris Plains.

In the varsity race, their top finishers were junior Sal Mehalaris,18:18.90; sophomore Jack Flynn, 18:32.59; senior Matt Werner, 19:17.76; senior Malachi Michel, 19:27.53; and sophomore Kevin Peoples, 19:45.20.

In the junior varsity race, their top finishers were freshman Aiden Walsh, 18:35.43; freshman. John Dueno 18:56.61; freshman Owen Chung, 19:44.86; sophomore Michael Carew, 19:45.78; and freshman Tristen Tabije, 19:58.25.

About the Author Jeff Goldberg Author View All Posts

What do you feel about this? 0% Love 0% Funny 0% Wow 0% Sad 0% Angry