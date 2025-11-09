Columbia HS cross-country runners excel at sectional

MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The Columbia High School boys cross-country team finished in fifth place out of 16 schools at the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association North Jersey, Section 2, Group 4 state championships at Greystone–Central Park in Morris Plains on Saturday, Nov. 1.

Junior Levi Taber-Kewene took 14th place in 16 minutes, 44.97 seconds out of 116 runners on the 5,000-meter course to lead the Cougars.

Junior Julius Marshall was 25th in 17:07.57, sophomore Nathan Simonich was 27th in 17:14.41, sophomore Thomas Walmsley was 37th in 17:35.11, senior Leo Klint was 40th in 17:43.36, junior Evan Waller was 46th in 17:59.08 and sophomore Ethan Hart as 66th in 18:56.29.

The Cougars qualified for the NJSIAA’s Group 4 state championships at Holmdel Park in Holmdel on Saturday, Nov. 8. The top five teams in the sectionals earned berths.

On the girls’ side, Columbia finished sixth overall, just missing qualifying for the group championships.

Senior Keira Monagle finished fifth in 19:09.52 out of 97 runners to lead the Cougars. Monagle earned a berth for the group championships. The top 15 finishers in the sectionals move on to the group championships.

Also at the sectionals for CHS, senior Kendall Waite was 21st in 20:57.01, junior Ameli Witherspoon was 27th in 21:20.37, senior Gwendolyn Butkus was 34th in 21:32.19, sophomore Amalia Mullen was 62nd in 22:51.39, senior Ella Kohol was 67th in 23:31.47 and junior Elizabeth Leahy was 74th in 24:25.20.

It marked the second straight season that the CHS boys team and Monagle qualified for the Group 4 championships.

Photos Courtesy of Columbia High School Cross-Country

