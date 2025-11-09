Photo: Glen Ridge Athletic Association girls volleyball team enjoys stellar season

VOLLEYBALL SUCCESS — The Glen Ridge Athletic Association girls volleyball team finished the season In second place in the Suburban Essex League.The team defeated Millburn in the semifinals and lost to Verona in the finals. Pictured from left are Ella Vaysberg, Maya Zankel, Miley Toro, Annie Stonbely, Kaya Wunderlich, Nalha Lee, Sophie Corbin, Ettalyn Kim, Navya Singhal, Sophia Lemon and Katelyn Mendiola. Not pictured are Adelyn Karl, Josephine Arigo, Hailey Hemmer, Reagan Bayne, and coaches Desmond Leigh and Fulya Yagiz.